Buffalo Bill Center of the West trustee resigns after racist newsletter comes to light

“Constant Contact has felt the need to deplatform (cancel) me due to an article I published,” McIntosh said in an email to the Star-Tribune. “Consequently, I’m afraid I’ll be dark until I can engage another service that will facilitate my posting articles...that are so well received by my subscribers.”

The installment he is referring to in the email was an essay he ran in the newsletter titled, “On the Question of Systemic Racism in the United States,” written by someone under a pen name. The essay stated that Black people have “become socially incompatible with other races” and “American Black culture has evolved into an un-fixable and crime-ridden mess.” The essay also said that white people aren’t racist rather “just exhausted” with Black people.

“Speaking bluntly, it is an incontrovertible fact that through the years, too many black people continue to show an inability to function and prosper in a culture manifestly unsuited to them,” the essay continued. “Interestingly, blacks never seem to take responsibility for their failures. Instead, they lash out in anger and resentment and blame someone else.”

According to McIntosh’s social media, it appears as though he was sending on three, four, sometimes even five installments of the newsletter a day.