In the back room of a converted fruit warehouse in downtown Casper, a small group of artists sit gathered around a table, diligently at work on their latest projects.

Surrounding them, the space is filled with projects both finished and in progress, spanning mediums from oil paintings and embroidery to sculpture and pottery. In the front room, a tidy and brightly lit space holds a swath of locally made artwork available for sale.

Since 2015, this has been the space of the Casper Art Guild, a nearly 100-year-old organization that, for its roughly 400 paying members, has existed as an incubator for the city’s surprisingly extensive and diverse artistic community.

At face value, Casper — and Wyoming as a whole — may not initially seem to be a destination for creatives. A state often boastful of the blue-collar ethic seen among its miners, oil workers and ranchers, Wyoming outwardly prides itself on its grit and resilience under harsh conditions. But Wyoming also offers a wellspring of beauty and inspiration, of which a number of entrepreneurial creatives around Casper have begun to notice.

And the city has as well, looking to Casper’s creative economy as a means of cultivating not just a sense of place for locals but to attract visitors as well, with attractions like David Street Station and an improved downtown business district helping to cultivate an identity driven by the city’s creative class.

That type of commitment, says Tyler Cessor, the newly hired director of Art 321, can only lead to positive effects for the local economy, with the arts as a cornerstone for the city’s prosperity.

“It’s all generated back to getting Casper more involved in the cultural climate,” he said. “Art is a piece of that, but it’s not the whole piece. It can mean more opportunities to bring people outdoors, more opportunities to be in a downtown space where you feel there’s value for you, like you have an opportunity to go participate in something.”

In building that environment, an entire economy has taken root as well. In and around the limits of downtown, a litany of businesses offer wares created by artisans and artists from throughout the region — even the city’s coffee shops have art to sell — and in the warmer months, the weekends often bring opportunities to patronize and celebrate the state’s creative economy with festivals and other special events.

Other communities around the state — from the high-end galleries hawking $10,000 paintings in Jackson Hole to the creative enclaves of Sheridan and Saratoga — have taken similar strides, with the creative and performing arts becoming a central piece of their community’s identity.

“I kind of look at it as this three-legged stool,” said Michael Lange, director of the Wyoming Arts Council. “Everyone has a clear understanding of what the arts help build. The beautification of a community helps build amenities where people want to live, work and play, and give people really wonderful things to do inside of their community, and that’s definitely the creative economy’s place.”

Arts and culture, Lange said, are also an important part of building and retaining a workforce, who in this day and age are attracted by quality of life as much as they are a low cost of living. And as states contiguous to Wyoming like Utah, Idaho and Colorado have begun to invest in and benefit from the arts, other states are beginning to take notice, believing investments in their cultural identities could help stoke a level of growth and prosperity that has been elusive for rural states like Wyoming in recent years.

And there is evidence to support that.

“Arts and culture have long been part of urban rejuvenation efforts,” a 2019 policy brief from the National Governor’s Association reads. “Now, an expanding body of research and practice showcases positive economic and quality-of-life outcomes associated with the rural creative sector.”

In a state increasingly looking to diversify its economy beyond the energy industry, a more robust creative economy has been an increasingly attractive prospect, particularly for the rural communities spread far across the landscape — the places where the large-scale manufactories or industrial businesses long looked to as pillars of economic growth are unfeasible to attract.

In January 2018, Endow, Wyoming’s economic development think tank, released a white paper authored by members of the Wyoming Humanities, Arts and Business councils exploring the scale and potential of the state’s creative sector, an industry which, as of 2014, employed more than 11,400 people. (According to the paper, only New York’s creative sector could boast a higher share of the state’s economy). It generated quite a bit of money as well — roughly $115.7 million annually, according to the Wyoming Business Council — as well as a 44 cent return on investment in other areas of the economy for every dollar spent and, according to the paper, played a key role in building up a quality of life numerous experts say is a critical factor in business attraction and retention.

“In short, the creative and cultural sector leads to diversification because other sectors rely on the creative and cultural to retain and grow a workforce,” the paper read. “Without the creative and cultural sector, even if a workforce is educated here, they will not want to stay and will seek other areas rich in music, art, culture and the humanities.”

Even a modest investment — say $12 million, the paper argued — could pay dividends, potentially growing the creative arts’ share of the state’s economy from an estimated 5 percent today to 15 percent in less than 20 years. But that type of money has been hard to come by these days, particularly as the coal-fired foundations of the state’s economy have continued to crack open. Recent estimates by the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group show significant declines in state revenues over the coming years, meaning a strategy of spending cuts — rather than new investment — is more likely than the alternative.

It’s already had an impact: Last year, the Wyoming Arts Council funded just 47 percent of its grant requests, while the Department of Tourism — which has forged close ties with the state’s creative sector — has spent ample time pleading its case before a skeptical Wyoming Legislature that has long questioned whether the private sector world of leisure and culture is something government should even be playing a role in.

Those leading the charge for the state’s creative sector, however, believe the long-term benefits from investing in the arts — in as many communities as possible — will more than pay for themselves and are crucial to the state’s success in a future beyond the age of a fossil fuel-dominant economy. They just need someone to listen and for some way to map out that vision.

They may be on their way: Earlier this month, Shawn Reese — the CEO of the Wyoming Business Council — left his post to move to Laramie and a new position as CEO of the Wyoming Humanities Council. Long involved in planning for prosperity in Wyoming’s cities and towns, Reese has spoken on numerous occasions of the need to supplement economic development with elements outside of industry and retail. Investing in the arts, he said, could help Wyoming meet the need for the types of amenities complementary to the lifestyles pursued by today’s young professionals — those who tend to leave the state for bigger cities, leaving the state with a workforce shortage often blamed for scaring off larger employers.

“Our tax structure is not a selling point,” Reese said. “Sure, it’s nice to say we have a nice ranking and all that, but it doesn’t seem to matter much to businesses. They’re looking for places where their employees and their families have the most opportunity and the best ability to enjoy their life. We saw that with the companies that we would bring in: They would be checking out the communities, seeing how many people are engaged, asking what people do on Friday nights. The highest criteria we saw with companies was really the vibe of the community.”

Selling the idea of the arts as a means for economic development is difficult. In many cases, something like a new mural or investing in a festival, at face value, doesn’t translate to an immediate return for their cost. These are intangible investments — add-ons, if you will — that serve to set the stage for future developments to take place.

For Wyoming — whose approach to economic development in recent years has trended toward building something from scratch or attracting a large manufacturer — the arts are a perfect place to begin, an existing sector that, with a little nudge, can be amplified and built upon. But it also helps to build up the myth of Wyoming and to inspire a love of culture and place that could potentially offset the type of “brain drain” that has plagued rural communities for years.

At its simplest level, Cessor said, selling the state on the arts is about recognizing the value of investing a dollar on keeping someone already living here, versus the value of spending it on courting people from somewhere else.

“I hope what we’re doing in these conversations with these folks is making sure that the return on investment that we value is also aligned with what they value,” Cessor said. “It’s not just about duplicating a dollar; it’s also about improving the health and the sustainability of those living here.”

