Can Wyoming regulate the internet? Its Legislature is trying.

“We believe consumers would best be served by a uniform, national framework that applies across the entire internet,” a spokesman for Charter Communications said in a statement to the Star-Tribune. “But if Wyoming moves forward with its own state privacy law, such law should apply equally to all online activity and include the large internet companies, data brokers and others whose principle business includes the collection, use and monetization of consumer data.”

Even Lindholm's legislation, which narrowly passed the House of Representatives by a 36-24 vote after a contentious floor debate Tuesday, has some lawmakers reluctant, forcing them to reckon with the contrasts between one's First Amendment protections and whether Wyoming should retain the right to prosecute the creators of technology used for criminal activity. In other words: Should the creator of a gun be prosecuted if that gun is used to kill someone?

"This has been one of the better debates we've had this session," Mike Greear, R-Worland, said. "But I don't look at these as written words. Code is a tool, it can create its own product as a result of that. I think we also have to look at there is nothing right now in the Wyoming code ... holding you liable for any of the hypotheticals we've mentioned. We're trying to create a safe harbor for something where we don't even have a liability in the state of Wyoming right now."