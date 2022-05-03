Casper abortion clinic still scheduled to open despite leaked Roe v. Wade opinion

The planned Casper abortion clinic is still scheduled to open this summer despite a leaked draft opinion showing the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, Circle of Hope founder Julie Burkhart announced in a statement Tuesday morning.

“Abortion remains legal in Wyoming,” Burkhart said. “While the Supreme Court may be poised to strike a devastating blow to abortion access in Wyoming and across the country, we firmly maintain our resolve to ensure that the people of this state can get the health care they need. We are staunchly and fully committed to offering the full spectrum of reproductive health care, including abortion, at our new Casper clinic opening next month.”

Burkhart announced last month her plans to open an abortion clinic in Casper. It would be the only other clinic in Wyoming besides one other in Jackson to offer abortions in the state.

Burkhart said that the Wyoming Constitution “has strong protections for Wyomingites’ bodily autonomy” and that she would continue to fight “tooth and nail to protect this fundamental right for the people of Wyoming” regardless of the Supreme Court’s ultimate decision.

“Women and all people must be allowed to make decisions about their bodies, their families and their health without interference from politicians,” she said in her statement.

The Wyoming Legislature passed an abortion trigger bill this past session that would ban abortion in the state if the Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade. That ban would go into effect five days after the decision, according to the bill.

There are some exceptions to the ban. An abortion could be performed to save the mother from “serious risk of death” or from “substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function.” Those impairments don’t include psychological or emotional conditions. Abortions could also be performed for pregnancies that are the result of rape of incest.

Some legislators were concerned that an ambiguous decision on Roe v. Wade would make it unclear how Wyoming would put in place the ban. But the leaked draft opinion shows a decision that would be pretty cut and dry. That, of course, could change in subsequent drafts.

A final decision by the Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade is likely to come in June.

