Casper is home to one of Wyoming's most interesting legislative races

It’s not quite Election Day, but Kevin O’Hearn has already been put to work for the people of House District 59.
Just last week, he received his legislative committee assignments and, regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s primary election, will continue to serve the district through the end of the year.
Selected by the Natrona County Commission last month for his experience in municipal government, O’Hearn – a 57-year old former business owner who now works as the Mills Town Planner -- was identified as the candidate best qualified to represent the district that includes west Casper, Mills and parts of rural Natrona County. He arrived in the Legislature in a perilous time: Wyoming is grappling with major budget cuts, persistent declines in natural resources and the challenges of doing business in the midst of a pandemic.
“I was selected on July 28th by the Natrona County Commissioners to complete Rep. Bunky Louck’s term for HD-59, for they believe that I was the most experienced candidate to finish Rep. Louck’s term,” O’Hearn wrote in a recent speech shared with the Star-Tribune this week. “They are right.”
Whether he holds onto that seat is still an open question heading into primary day. To secure his spot in the 66th Wyoming Legislature, O’Hearn will need to fend off a pair of enthusiastic challenges from David Carpenter and Leah Juarez, two local business people who have positioned themselves as voices against the political establishment.
O’Hearn and Juarez bear numerous similarities to one another. Both strayed into politics after growing frustrated with some function of their government. Both candidates are young. And both say they have grown tired of being sidelined watching a Legislature that, demographically, looks nothing like them or their generation.
The two are so similar, it seems, that the biggest challenge for voters looking for an alternative to O’Hearn will be picking one of them over the other.
“We align a lot on a lot of topics,” Juarez said. “The difference is more around what got us involved in politics in the first place. For me, it was the fact Mills residents wanted a recall bill, and their legislator (Bunky Loucks, who resigned earlier this summer to devote more time to his business) didn’t follow through on that.”
“We're so dang close ... on a lot of different things that I have this fear that we're going to split a lot of our votes,” Carpenter said in a separate interview. “Kevin's kind of been getting coached by Bunky, and I think he's gonna have some of that original base that Bunky had. And for us to be kind of picking through the scraps and splitting everything is a little bit of an issue. But at the end of the day, we just need to stay the course and do what we're here to do. And hopefully it works out in the end.”
The pair have been trying to siphon support from O’Hearn. In recent weeks, Juarez produced a graphic showing her and Carpenter opposed to certain taxes that she accused O’Hearn of supporting.
O’Hearn wrote that he “doesn’t believe in raising taxes” but is willing to make tough choices to balance the budget, leaning on his experience as evidence. Meanwhile, Juarez says in O’Hearn's case, that experience actually detracts from his ability to make difficult decisions, questioning his longstanding role within municipal government and whether it would affect his ability to make tough calls.
“The people need someone who’s going to be tough and stand their ground, and I don’t think that’s Kevin,” Juarez said. “This is going to be a very difficult session going forward and things that are going to have to happen… we’re not going to make friends with these decisions we’re going to have to make. I approach this more as a business standpoint, where when times are lean, you make serious cuts, and you can’t worry about pleasing your bosses or certain people. What matters more is your community – the people who voted you in.”
While both challengers have hit O’Hearn on this issue of taxes, Carpenter and Juarez are open-eyed about the state’s fiscal crisis, and have expressed an openness to supporting other kinds of taxes. For Carpenter, his philosophy is centered on taxes that avoid doing damage to the average citizen, including concepts like a corporate income tax, to help balance the budget.
Both are also cognizant of what all three candidates are fighting for: the right to make choices that are unlikely to improve their popularity at home.
“It's gonna be an uphill battle to even survive beyond one a single term,” said Carpenter. “If you're trying to be responsible about the budget and the revenue side of things, I mean, it's gonna be brutal to get reelected. Because you're gonna look terrible, unless you just go full-on, no-tax. But that’s not a good solution.”
The election is Tuesday.
