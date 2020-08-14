Casper is home to one of Wyoming's most interesting legislative races

O’Hearn and Juarez bear numerous similarities to one another. Both strayed into politics after growing frustrated with some function of their government. Both candidates are young. And both say they have grown tired of being sidelined watching a Legislature that, demographically, looks nothing like them or their generation.

The two are so similar, it seems, that the biggest challenge for voters looking for an alternative to O’Hearn will be picking one of them over the other.

“We align a lot on a lot of topics,” Juarez said. “The difference is more around what got us involved in politics in the first place. For me, it was the fact Mills residents wanted a recall bill, and their legislator (Bunky Loucks, who resigned earlier this summer to devote more time to his business) didn’t follow through on that.”

“We're so dang close ... on a lot of different things that I have this fear that we're going to split a lot of our votes,” Carpenter said in a separate interview. “Kevin's kind of been getting coached by Bunky, and I think he's gonna have some of that original base that Bunky had. And for us to be kind of picking through the scraps and splitting everything is a little bit of an issue. But at the end of the day, we just need to stay the course and do what we're here to do. And hopefully it works out in the end.”