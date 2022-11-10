Casper lawmaker to become governor's new chief of staff after failed reelection bid

Natrona County Republican Sen. Drew Perkins, who lost his reelection bid in Senate District 29 this year, will become Gov. Mark Gordon's new chief of staff, Gordon's office announced Thursday.

The outgoing chief of staff, Buck McVeigh, has held the position since 2019. He announced that he will retire at the end of the year, according to a Thursday statement from Gordon's office.

McVeigh had a 36-year career with the state, working first with the Department of Agriculture then moving on to positions in the Department of Administration and Information, the State Auditor's Office and the Public Service Commission, in addition to the governor's office.

He also served 14 years as the executive branch co-chairman of the state's Consensus Revenue Estimating Group and five years as the executive director of the Wyoming Taxpayers Association.

Perkins has represented District 29 in Natrona County since 2007. He's served as Senate president and vice president and chair of the Joint Appropriations Committee. He's also worked as an attorney for more than 30 years.

He lost his reelection bid in the Republican primary for the district by 303 votes to far-right Casper real estate investor Bob Ide.

Perkins announced his resignation from the Legislature on Thursday, according to the statement from Gordon's office. Gordon notified Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne of Perkins' resignation the same day.

Gordon, who has "enjoyed a longstanding respect and friendship" with Perkins going back to Gordon's time as state treasurer, said in the statement that he "eagerly" looks forward to working with the former senator.

“From the passage of Amendment A to more recent budgets, Drew has been a trusted source of wisdom and perspective," Gordon said.

Perkins did not immediately respond to calls for comment from the Star-Tribune.