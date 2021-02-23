Casper lawmakers look to address spike in property tax bills

Teton County Reps. Mike Yin and Jim Roscoe – whose county experienced similar issues with their assessment rates in recent years – were the lone ‘no’ votes.

While Yin was supportive of advancing legislation to address aggressive valuation increases in his own community and said he had contemplated similar legislation, he expressed reluctance at supporting the bill as it was written, saying it could potentially run awry of the Wyoming Constitution and overturned in several years.

County officials who testified Tuesday had similar concerns. In testimony to the committee, Converse County Assessor Dixie Huxtable said the bill could potentially cause the Legislature to create separate property classes under the constitution and cause counties to lose untold amounts of potential property tax revenues that help fund the state’s education system.

Gray, however, rejected that characterization, saying assessors “wanted it both ways” in their unwillingness to cap valuation increases while, simultaneously, adhering to an interpretation of the law that centered around the market value of a person’s home.