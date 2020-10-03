Casper senator faces new accusation of inappropriate comments to women

“We’d rather look at you,” said Anderson, who at the time was serving as the committee chairman. “But that’s OK if that’s what you want us to look at.”

“It was an unfortunate comment to make to a woman presenting to a committee full of men about women’s issues,” Wilmetti said afterward.

Hebert said Anderson’s comments to her came while she was working as the spokesperson for the Democratic Legislative Caucus, which required her to crisscross the building, where she would encounter Anderson.

Eventually, Hebert said she spoke at the time to a female lawmaker, who encouraged her to make a formal complaint against Anderson. But she ultimately chose not to do so.

Hebert said she felt she could not pursue a complaint against Anderson if she wanted to maintain credibility with members of the Legislature. In an interview with the Star-Tribune, she said lobbyists and other individuals working with the male-dominated Wyoming Legislature are often forced to put up with mistreatment to do their jobs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}