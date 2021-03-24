Casper state office building to be named for Thyra Thomson, not John Wold

After an unusual challenge in the state Legislature, Casper will soon be home to Wyoming’s first non-university state building named after a woman.

A state office building under construction on West Collins Drive is set to be named after Thyra Thomson, a former Wyoming secretary of state and the longest sitting elected official in state history.

Thomson served as secretary of state from 1963 to 1987, being reelected five times. No other person has held the position for more than two terms. She also cemented her legacy as the first woman to take the post. Since her retirement from public life in 1987, three women have served as secretary of state in Wyoming.

Rep. Tom Walters, R-Casper, sponsored House Bill 132, however, to propose naming the building after longtime Casper businessman and politician John Wold, who is credited with spurring local oil and gas industries and making large contributions to various organizations. Walters said he led the effort on behalf of the building’s task force, which includes state legislators and members of the Casper community.