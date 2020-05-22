Casper's Donna Rice looks to stand out in growing U.S. Senate race

Ultimately, what pushed her to run was the opportunity to present new ideas at a time when Washington has become entrenched with a political class she said has forgotten the needs of states such as Wyoming.

“I think national decisions are being made that require some new voices and some insights that come from being more engaged in the day-to-day business of life in middle America,” she said in an interview last week. “We're not all politicians in Washington, and we need some new people to shake things up. I think Trump did a great job of shaking things up a little bit, and now I am encouraged. I want to jump in into the fray, I guess.”

That’s not to say her platform strays far from the contemporary Republican platform. Rice describes herself on her website as “pro-life, pro-gun, and pro-Trump.” But in a field where those values are not the exception but the rule, Rice plans to bring a focus that she hopes will differentiate herself from the rest of the pack: a strong business acumen that comes from years of working with and living as an entrepreneur in rural America.