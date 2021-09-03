Changes to Wyoming's primary election system unlikely before 2024

The ranked-choice bill failed Thursday in an 8-4 vote and the jungle primary bill was tabled, but committee support for a jungle primary did not appear to be robust.

Committee-sponsored bills historically have a better chance of success when the full Legislature gathers. Still, an individual lawmaker could bring an election reform bill to the session.

Case, the most vocal advocate for ranked-choice voting, believes that it’s superior to a jungle primary or a runoff.

“This is the wave of the future, and this is a good one,” he said.

The third option came from Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, who is not a member of the committee. He brought a bill — and a necessary constitutional amendment to go along with it — that would implement a runoff election for the 2024 election, in the hopes of getting the committee to sponsor it. The committee voted to discuss the bill and the amendment at its next meeting, which will occur before the full session.

Under Neiman's bill, the primary would be in May and the runoff election would occur in August if no candidate received more than 50% of the votes. If a runoff is triggered, voters will not be able to switch parties between the two elections.