Cheney backs final approval of bill protecting same-sex marriage

Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday supported final approval of legislation that will codify federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage.

Wyoming's lone House member joined 38 other Republicans in supporting the Respect for Marriage Act. All 219 Democrats voted in favor of the bill. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the legislation into law.

Cheney's vote in favor of the measure was expected. She also backed the bill when the House voted on it this summer.

The congresswoman has changed her position on same-sex marriage. She opposed it in the past, despite the fact that others in her family backed marriage equality at the time. Her sister, Mary, is a lesbian who is married to a woman.

Last year, Cheney said she had changed her views, admitting she was wrong at the time.

“I love my sister very much. I love her family very much, and I was wrong," she told 60 Minutes. "It’s a very personal issue and very personal for my family. I believe that my dad was right, and my sister and I have had that conversation.”

Two of the three members of Wyoming's D.C. delegation support protections for same-sex marriage. Last month, Sen. Cynthia Lummis voted in favor the legislation, despite backlash from her own party. The Wyoming Republican Party lobbied Lummis to reverse course, as did a group of conservative elected officials and the Wyoming Pastors Network.

Lummis said she was guided by the Wyoming Constitution and by ensuring that religious liberties would be protected. She also stressed the need for tolerance of others' beliefs, even when we might disagree with them.

Wyoming's other senator, John Barrasso, opposed the legislation, maintaining marriage is only between a man and a woman.

Same-sex marriage has been legal in Wyoming since 2014, when the courts struck down a state law that banned the practice. A poll in 2020 found that three out of every four Wyomingites support same-sex marriage.