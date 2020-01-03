Liz Cheney, John Barrasso endorse use of fatal force against top Iranian military official

Barrasso has remained a steadfast supporter of Trump on his administration’s Iran policy, often taking to television to support the agenda. He reaffirmed that position Friday afternoon, praising the killing of Soleimani in a pair of tweets calling the general responsible for hundreds of American deaths and claiming that "he would have killed more."

"His 20-year span of terror is over," Barrasso wrote. "His days of killing Americans are over."

In an interview with the Star-Tribune on Friday, Barrasso — who returns to Washington on Monday — lauded the president for his "decisive decision" in taking out Soleimani ahead of what American officials described as imminent attacks on Americans abroad — an action simultaneously described by Pentagon officials as an effort to deter Iranian aggression.

"I think this was a preventative strike against a guy who was plotting and planning to do more damage to American citizens," Barrasso said.

"The president's actions send a strong message for those who are seeking to attack America that we're not going to let attacks go unanswered," he added. "We're going to assure accountability."