Cheney, Barrasso, praise Trump handling of Iranian conflict

This came following photos surfacing of Pelosi making a brief appearance at the opening of a new restaurant in the Navy Yard neighborhood of D.C., which quickly attracted the ire of conservatives including Cheney on social media as the attacks were unfolding.

“Speaker Pelosi has proven herself time and time again to be completely and totally lacking in any seriousness,” Cheney said in an interview on Fox News Wednesday morning, pointing to Pelosi’s withholding of Articles of Impeachment against the president in the House of Representatives after as an example.

“She’s blaming the United States of America, suggesting a moral equivalence between the United States of America and Iran,” she added. “She’s clearly an embarrassment, yet the Democratic Caucus continues to support her as their leader and as Speaker of the House.”

On Wednesday, President Trump announced additional sanctions against Iran after both sides issued statements seeking de-escalation.