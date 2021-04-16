Cheney blasts plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan

But the move also represents the dismantling of a policy of intervention in the Middle East established decades earlier while Cheney’s father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, served as Secretary of Defense.

The elder Cheney has been considered by many – including his former boss, George H.W. Bush – as a chief architect of the current conflicts in the Middle East. As Defense Secretary in the early 1990s, Cheney oversaw U.S. forces in an invasion of Iraq under Operation Desert Storm. Some believe that exacerbated tensions in the region and laid the groundwork for the extremist attacks that occurred in the following decade.

The potential for resurgent terrorist threats in Afghanistan remain high, according to government officials, which many cite as reason to keep troops there.

Withdrawing too early could haunt the U.S., Rep. Cheney said.

“Wars don’t end when one side abandons the fight,” Cheney said in the statement. “Withdrawing our forces from Afghanistan by September 11 will only embolden the very jihadists who attacked our homeland on that day twenty years ago. By declaring that this withdrawal is not based on conditions on the ground, the Biden Administration is sending a dangerous signal that the United States fundamentally does not understand — or is willfully ignorant of — the terrorist threat.”

