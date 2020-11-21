Cheney calls on Trump to provide evidence of fraud or respect the electoral process

Congresswoman Liz Cheney became one of the first Republican members of Congress to call for President Donald Trump to either present evidence of major voter fraud or "respect the sanctity of our electoral process," breaking with her many in her party as well as conservatives in her home state.

Cheney -- the third-ranking member of Republican leadership in the House of Representatives -- called on the president to either immediately present evidence of the rampant voter fraud he has claimed in this year's election or respect the outcome of the vote, which has been called for President-elect Joe Biden.

Both the president and the Republican National Committee have continued to claim, without evidence, that voter fraud was rampant and that the election was rigged. The president has also sought to invalidate the results of the election through dozens of legal challenges around the country and by pressuring state lawmakers in swing states like Michigan to revisit the vote. Nearly each attempt so far has been unsuccessful, with all but two lawsuits dismissed due to a lack of evidence or frivolity.