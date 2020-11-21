Cheney calls on Trump to provide evidence of fraud or respect the electoral process

Congresswoman Liz Cheney became one of the first Republican members of Congress to call for President Donald Trump to either present evidence of major voter fraud or "respect the sanctity of our electoral process," breaking with her many in her party as well as conservatives in her home state.
Cheney -- the third-ranking member of Republican leadership in the House of Representatives -- called on the president to either immediately present evidence of the rampant voter fraud he has claimed in this year's election or respect the outcome of the vote, which has been called for President-elect Joe Biden.
Both the president and the Republican National Committee have continued to claim, without evidence, that voter fraud was rampant and that the election was rigged. The president has also sought to invalidate the results of the election through dozens of legal challenges around the country and by pressuring state lawmakers in swing states like Michigan to revisit the vote. Nearly each attempt so far has been unsuccessful, with all but two lawsuits dismissed due to a lack of evidence or frivolity.
"America is governed by the rule of law," Cheney said in a statement. "The President and his lawyers have made claims of criminality and widespread fraud, which they allege could impact election results. If they have genuine evidence of this, they are obligated to present it immediately in court and to the American people."
“I understand that the President has filed more than thirty separate lawsuits," she added. "If he is unsatisfied with the results in those lawsuits, then the appropriate avenue is to appeal. If the President cannot prove these claims or demonstrate that they would change the election result, he should fulfill his oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States by respecting the sanctity of our electoral process.”
Voter fraud is extremely rare in the United States. According to the conservative-leaning Heritage Foundation, just 1,285 cases of fraud had been reported to the organization as of May, while election officials in every contested state has disputed Trump's assertions of improper conduct in their jurisdiction.
Meanwhile, Trump surrogates like his attorney Rudy Giuliani have refused to provide evidence to back their claims of rampant fraud, even telling a reporter from the right-leaning Daily Caller they were being "completely unfair" for asking him to provide it.
With her statement, Cheney breaks with the other two members of Wyoming's delegation -- Sen. John Barrasso and Senator-elect Cynthia Lummis -- who have both been supportive of the president's efforts despite major industry groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce calling for the transition to begin.
Gov. Mark Gordon, who said following the election he supported efforts to count "every legal vote" after most of the networks called the race for Biden, has since acknowledged the likelihood of a Democratic administration settling into the White House this winter. Sen. Mike Enzi, who retires after this year, has yet to weigh in publicly.
