Cheney campaign has record breaking fundraising quarter

“Liz Cheney is standing up for the Constitution, for conservative values, and for the rule of law. As these fundraising numbers make clear, she has robust support in this fight," Kevin Seifert, a Cheney political adviser, said in a statement to the Star-Tribune. "Liz is demonstrating the type of effective, principled leadership that Wyoming deserves from its Representative. She will continue to fight the Biden Administration’s overreach and articulate how Republicans can offer a better way forward for the nation. It’s encouraging to have so many join her effort.”

Cheney outraised her conference chair replacement, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, however. The New York representative's campaign raised nearly $1.5 million in the second quarter.

These preliminary fundraising numbers also indicate the weighty implications Cheney's 2022 campaign carries. In 2020, the last election cycle, Cheney raised $3 million over the entire course of the election. Since the beginning of 2021, the campaign has already brought in close to $3.5 million.

Cheney has also been actively campaigning over the last quarter.