Cheney campaign sees second-highest fundraising quarter

Cheney has a fundraiser planned with former President George W. Bush for early next week. This will be Bush's first campaign event of the 2022 midterms, according to the Wall Street Journal. The campaign experienced some of its biggest spikes in donations for the fundraiser announcement and when members of the House Freedom Caucus sought to remove her from the House GOP Conference, a Cheney aide told the Star-Tribune.

Since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Cheney has denounced Trump for lying about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and the role he played in encouraging the insurrection, making her one of Trump’s primary targets over the last few months. She voted to impeach the former president in light of the riot at the Capitol and has not backtracked in her beliefs, even as she was censured by the Wyoming Republican Party. Since then, a number of county level Republican Parties have voted to "unrecognize" Cheney as a member of the GOP (a move that is symbolic and doesn't actually strip her of any title or power).