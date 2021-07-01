Cheney chosen to serve on committee investigating Capitol insurrection

Rep. Liz Cheney will serve on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced in a Thursday press conference.

This news comes after the House voted Wednesday to create a select committee. Cheney was one of only two Republicans to break party lines and vote with the Democrats (she was joined by Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois).

Cheney said she was honored to serve on the panel.

"What happened on January 6th can never happen again," she said in a statement. "Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious, and non-partisan manner."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cheney had backed an independent, bipartisan committee to investigate the riot at the Capitol. However, an attempt to create such a panel died in the Senate after passing the House. Afterward, Cheney said a select committee was the only option left for a through examination of the insurrection.

House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, an outspoken critic of Cheney, said Wednesday that he would strip any Republican member on the commission of their committee assignments.