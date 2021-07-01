 Skip to main content
Cheney chosen to serve on committee investigating Capitol insurrection
breaking top story

Cheney chosen to serve on committee investigating Capitol insurrection

  • Updated
Liz Cheney

Rep. Liz Cheney sits for an interview with the Star-Tribune on Tuesday at the newspaper's Casper office. Cheney is facing a tough reelection challenge after voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Rep. Liz Cheney will serve on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced in a Thursday press conference.

This news comes after the House voted Wednesday to create a select committee. Cheney was one of only two Republicans to break party lines and vote with the Democrats (she was joined by Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois).

Cheney said she was honored to serve on the panel. 

"What happened on January 6th can never happen again," she said in a statement. "Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious, and non-partisan manner."

In an interview with the Casper Star-Tribune, Rep. Liz Cheney explained why she didn't fight a vote to remove her from GOP leadership following her criticism of Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud and vote to impeach the former president.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
Cheney had backed an independent, bipartisan committee to investigate the riot at the Capitol. However, an attempt to create such a panel died in the Senate after passing the House. Afterward, Cheney said a select committee was the only option left for a through examination of the insurrection.

House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, an outspoken critic of Cheney, said Wednesday that he would strip any Republican member on the commission of their committee assignments.

If McCarthy follows through, it would mean that Cheney would lose both her House leadership role and her one remaining committee assignment on the Armed Services Committee.

While many Republicans in Congress have sought to move on after supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was attempting to certify the results of the presidential election, Cheney has been steadfast in her belief that the events of that day should be examined. She was also one of only 10 Republicans in the House to vote to impeach Trump on a charge he incited the riot.

That impeachment vote sparked a strong backlash from Trump's backers in Wyoming, and Cheney now faces a tough election challenge. 

This story will be updated.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

