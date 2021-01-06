Cheney condemns Trump for D.C violence: "This will be his legacy"

Wyoming's Rep. Liz Cheney condemned President Donald Trump after saying he "loved" a violent mob that stormed the United States Capitol on Wednesday, placing blame directly on the President's rhetoric for inciting the violence.
In an interview Wednesday afternoon on NBC News, Cheney condemned the president's refusal to concede the election and called on Trump to take a stronger stand against the mob that had assaulted Capitol police, stormed the Senate chambers, and interrupted a centuries-long tradition of a peaceful transfer of power from one presidential administration to the next.
"What has happened today is unprecedented... when you have violent mobs attacking the Senate and the president is saying he loves those people... it is counter to the U.S. Constitution," Cheney said.
One person was shot in the halls of the Capitol, and an improvised explosive device was found on the grounds of the Capitol as well as at the Republican National Committee, per media reports.
Hours after the mob had stormed the Capitol, supporters of the president assaulted members of Capitol Police. Later, they attempted to lower a United States flag flying at the Capitol and replace it with a Trump flag. Rather than explicitly condemning the violence, the president continued to falsely insist in a later video statement that the election was stolen and that he "loved" those individuals, adding that he believed their anger was justified.
"There's never been such a thing that could have happened, where they've taken it away from all of us, from me, from you, from our country" he said. "This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these people, we have to have peace."
"I know how you feel," he added. "But go home."
That wasn't enough for Cheney.
"The President of the United States' statement was completely inadequate with what he has done and what he has caused here is something that we have never seen in our history," she told NBC News. "It's been 245 years and no president has ever failed to concede or leave office after the Electoral College has voted. I think what we are seeing today is a result of that, a result of convincing people that somehow, Congress was going to overturn the result of this election, a result of suggesting he wouldn't leave office. Those are very, very dangerous things."
Cheney and Sen. John Barrasso had indicated they would vote to certify the Electoral College results in favor of President-elect Joe Biden earlier this week.
Sen. Cynthia Lummis, however, said prior to the vote that she would not confirm the result unless the federal government conducted an investigation into a number of unfounded claims of voter fraud in several states Trump had lost by narrow margins.