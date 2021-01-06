Cheney condemns Trump for D.C violence: "This will be his legacy"

"There's never been such a thing that could have happened, where they've taken it away from all of us, from me, from you, from our country" he said. "This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these people, we have to have peace."

"I know how you feel," he added. "But go home."

That wasn't enough for Cheney.

"The President of the United States' statement was completely inadequate with what he has done and what he has caused here is something that we have never seen in our history," she told NBC News. "It's been 245 years and no president has ever failed to concede or leave office after the Electoral College has voted. I think what we are seeing today is a result of that, a result of convincing people that somehow, Congress was going to overturn the result of this election, a result of suggesting he wouldn't leave office. Those are very, very dangerous things."

Cheney and Sen. John Barrasso had indicated they would vote to certify the Electoral College results in favor of President-elect Joe Biden earlier this week.