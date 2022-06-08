Cheney encourages Wyomingites to watch Jan. 6 hearing

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will begin its public hearings Thursday, and Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel’s vice chairwoman, believes Wyomingites should watch because “people need to understand how fragile our democratic process is” and how close the nation came “to an even larger constitutional crisis.”

After nearly a year and over 1,000 interviews, the committee will share what it’s learned. Cheney has indicated that some of the information will be new to the public.

“What we’ve found in the committee’s work is very clearly a sophisticated effort overseen by former President Trump to attempt to overturn the results of the election, and that kind of threat to the function of our democratic process is really grave and threatens to undermine the very foundations of our country,” she told the Star-Tribune.

The hearings will be aired in prime time. Most networks and cable news channels will carry the event, but not Fox News.

“It’s really indicative of where Fox News is these days,” Cheney said. “I think it does a real disservice to its viewers.”

Fox News is far more popular with Republicans, which make up the vast majority of voters in Wyoming. But Cheney is not worried that people here will miss out on an opportunity to watch the proceedings.

As the hearings kick off, the country is experiencing record-high inflation and gas prices, as well as a severe baby formula shortage. But addressing challenges like those can’t happen without addressing threats to democracy, she explained.

“We don’t even get a chance to get to those if we look away from or minimize what happened on Jan. 6th,” Cheney said.

Cheney is one of two House Republicans serving on the investigative committee. Her seat on the committee, her repeated rebukes of Trump and her vote to impeach the former president have angered many in her party, both in Wyoming and nationally.

That anger has sparked the toughest reelection fight of her career. Cheney is facing a formidable challenger in natural resources attorney Harriet Hageman, who’s campaigning with Trump’s endorsement.

Cheney’s steadfast criticism of the former president has served as fodder for her critics, who say she’s not focused on Wyoming because she’s too distracted by her “War on Trump.”

The congresswoman disagrees.

“I think my record in terms of the people of Wyoming over the past five and a half years is one I’m really proud,” Cheney said. “My highest oath and obligation is to the Constitution. What happened on Jan. 6th ... can never happen again.”

Last week, pictures and video surfaced online showing Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne on restricted grounds at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. In one photograph, Eathorne is carrying a walkie-talkie while walking alongside Wyoming Senate candidate Bob Ide.

Eathorne has use his leadership role to lead the effort to punish Cheney for speaking out against Trump. Cheney, in turn, has criticized Eathorne and raised concerns about his membership in the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group.

“His involvement is obviously very concerning for Wyoming,” Cheney said.

Eathorne has not responded to questions about his presence at the Capitol since the photographs were published. He has described himself as a passive member of the Oath Keepers.

The committee is doing more than holding hearings. It will deliver legislative recommendations as well. Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin has pushed the committee to recommend the Electoral College be abolished, which has put him at odds with Cheney behind closed doors, Axios has reported. Hageman, meanwhile, has sought to use talk of abolishing the Electoral College to attack Cheney, saying Tuesday that the congresswoman is complicit.

But Cheney does not support ending the Electoral College, which benefits small states like the one she represents.“Congresswoman Cheney does not and has never supported abolishing the electoral college ... she opposes Rep. Raskin’s position and has been very vocal in speaking out against it,” Cheney spokesperson Jeremy Adler said.

