Cheney-endorsed Democrats win office in Michigan, Virginia

Two of the three Democratic candidates backed by Rep. Liz Cheney won office on Tuesday. Meanwhile, two Arizona Republicans that she campaigned against were trailing in their races, though those contests had not been decided as of midday Wednesday.

Cheney, once the third-ranking Republican in the House, broke ranks and for the first time endorsed Democratic candidates running in the midterms. She explained she was motivated to support politicians who were facing challenges from election deniers.

The Wyoming lawmaker endorsed Michigan Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin in October, who was facing a tough reelection fight. Cheney’s traveled to Michigan to campaign for Slotkin, appearing at an event with her in Lansing.

The two worked together in the State Department and have been critical of Republican attempts to downplay or minimize the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“This is, by the way, the first time I have ever campaigned for a Democrat,” Cheney said at the event. “And I have to tell you, it was not a hard decision at all.”

In November, Cheney endorsed the releection bid of Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who was challenged by Yesli Vega, a local official endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The election was considered a toss up.

Cheney in a statement accused Vega of “promoting conspiracy theories, denying election outcomes she disagrees with, and defending the indefensible,” the AP reported.

Like Slotkin, Spanberger previously worked in the CIA. She is considered a moderate.

In an interview earlier this month, Cheney also backed Democrat Tim Ryan, who lost Tuesday in his Senate bid against Trump-backed Republican J.D. Vance.

Cheney also waded into the Arizona election, launching a TV ad that targeted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and GOP secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem, who are both election deniers.

“If you care about the survival of our republic, we cannot give people power who will not honor elections,” Cheney says in the advertisement.

Lake was slightly trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs with about two-thirds of the vote counted Wednesday. Finchem was behind by 5 points.

Cheney lost her own reelection bid in August to attorney Harriet Hageman, Trump’s choice to defeat one of his most vocal political opponents. Hageman coasted to victory in Tuesday’s general election.

After her defeat, Cheney made it clear that she would continue to work to defeat Trump and politicians who back his false election claims, calling him a threat to democracy.