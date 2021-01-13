Cheney facing backlash after supporting Trump impeachment

Four other Republicans in her caucus, including New York Republican John Katko -- who comes from a conservative region in the central part of the state -- and Washington Republican Jaime Herrera-Beutler have announced they would vote to impeach Trump. Other Republicans have signed petitions to censure and condemn the president’s role in last week’s riot.

Cheney, on Wednesday, said she would be holding onto her position, even as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy came out against impeachment on the House floor.

"I'm not going anywhere," she told a reporter from Politico. "This is a vote of conscience. It's one where there are different views in our conference. But our nation is facing an unprecedented-since the Civil war-constitutional crisis.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cheney has regularly clashed with members of the far-right within her party due to her occasional criticism of Trump, riling up other hardline conservatives like Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, and Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert – each of whom have consistently defended the president – for her objections to the president on foreign policy and other matters.