Cheney focuses on Constitution in newest TV ad

Liz Cheney’s campaign has a new TV and radio ad. The 30-second spot, titled “Shield,” is the third one in just over a month, and features footage from the recent House congressional debate at Sheridan College.

“If we don’t abide by the Constitution when it is politically inconvenient, then we will not have the Constitution as our shield when we need to defend our First Amendment rights and our Second Amendment rights,” Cheney says.

The ad then moves to three Wyoming residents — Jane Curry, Susan Stubson and Dan Sullivan — who laud her support for the Constitution.

“She’s doing what’s right,” Sullivan says. “She’s standing up for our constitutional rights.”

Cheney has repeatedly stressed her oath to the Constitution after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In the midst of Cheney’s rebukes, the former president sought a challenger to unseat her. He selected natural resources lawyer Harriet Hageman, who entered the race in September. Cheney has angered many Wyoming Republicans for her steady criticism of Trump, and the GOP primary is by far Cheney’s toughest reelection challenge since she first won the state’s lone House seat in 2016.

Cheney’s earlier TV spots focused on her policy making and did not mention her oath to the U.S. Constitution. Her recent mailers, however, did mention that subject.

And in the Sheridan debate, Cheney was as clear as she’s been thus far that she is willing to lose the election over her commitment to her principles.

“I will never violate my oath of office, and if you’re looking for somebody who will, [then] you need to vote for somebody else on the stage, because I won’t,” she said.

At the end of March, the campaign had $6.7 million in the bank, a massive figure for a congressional candidate to possess in a small state. Since the Jan. 6 hearings began, Cheney has garnered even more attention as vice-chairwoman of the congressional committee investigating the attack.

That high-profile is expected to result in more financial support for her reelection campaign. A better picture of the campaign’s spending and fundraising will emerge later this month when its expenditures become public.

Until recently, the Cheney campaign had spent little money, especially considering how much it was raking in. But after this latest spot, the campaign will have released multiple ads in a tight window, started a concerted effort to get campaign signage posted and sent out multiple mailers.

“Shield” began running Saturday. The Cheney campaign declined to say how much it cost.

The primary is just over a month away and early voting has begun.