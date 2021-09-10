Cheney, Hageman trade barbs following Trump endorsement

A day after Harriet Hageman announced she would seek Rep. Liz Cheney's seat in Congress, the former friends and political allies traded barbs.
On a press call Friday, Cheney stuck to her messaging of being a pro-constitution, pro-rule of law conservative, but did not mince words when responding to Hageman's entry into the race with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
"It's tragic opportunism, frankly," Cheney said of Hageman's candidacy and Trump's endorsement.
"I'm gonna run on my strong conservative record. I'm gonna run on what I've produced and delivered to the people of Wyoming," Cheney continued. "Those will continue to be at the centerpiece of this race"
Hageman characterized her Trump endorsement differently, noting the congresswoman's relentless criticism of the former president.
"Liz Cheney is the one who had an opportunity to stand with the views and values of the people of Wyoming, but she didn't. She jumped ship, dogpaddled over to the Democrats' boat, and is shooting back at us now. She betrayed all of us," Hageman said in an email to the Star-Tribune. "She should spend her energy on caring about the working people of Wyoming and fighting against the disastrous Biden administration, instead of obsessing over her personal war with President Trump. She's turned her back on us because of her personal obsession with Trump."
Since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Cheney has denounced Trump for lying about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and the role he played in the attack, making her one of Trump's main targets. She voted to impeach the former president in light of the insurrection at the Capitol and has not backtracked in her beliefs, even as she was censured by the Wyoming Republican Party.
"I believe that my duty and my oath must be above politics," Cheney said Friday. "I would point out that Harriet took a similar oath when she became a member of the Wyoming Bar. And she now is abandoning that principle, sacrificing that oath, abandoning her duty to the people of Wyoming in order to pledge loyalty to Donald Trump."
That stance has drawn a strong backlash from Republicans in Wyoming and sparked the effort to defeat her in the Republican primary. Hageman is one of several Republicans seeking to unseat Cheney, although two of them dropped out after Trump's endorsement Thursday.
"I am proud to have the support of President Trump, who won more votes than Liz Cheney, and carried Wyoming by bigger percentages than any other state," Hageman said. "She should spend her energy on caring about the working people of Wyoming and fighting against the disastrous Biden administration, instead of obsessing over her personal war with President Trump. She's turned her back on us because of her personal obsession with Trump."
It's rare for outside parties to get involved in Wyoming politics. Until recently, there was a common sentiment that Wyoming voters did not want outsiders coming into the state telling them how to vote or how to run their state. But Trump has changed American politics, and while Wyoming residents may have previously been averse to outsiders weighing in, that may no longer be such a commonly held belief. For example, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, received a warm welcome in January when he traveled to Cheyenne for an anti-Cheney rally.
"I think that what we are seeing are sort of this arrogance of outside political operatives thinking that they can come into Wyoming and try to fool Wyoming voters and try to ultimately convince Wyoming voters to do what the folks in Bedminster or Mar-a-Lago think make sense to us," Cheney said. "That tells you about what they think about the voters of Wyoming, and our voters are not going to fall for that. It never will work here."
Hageman was a serious candidate in 2018 Wyoming Governor's race, and she now has Trump's backing in the state where 70% of the electorate -- the highest rate in the country in the 2020 election -- voted for the former president.
Cheney's scathing remarks and Hageman's equally scathing response are notable given the history between the two. Hageman had a leadership role on Cheney's 2016 House race and her short-lived 2013 Senate race, donating a total of $2,000 between the two races. The Cheneys and the Hagemans are also longtime family friends, so the back-and-forth carries more weight than in most heated political races.
Despite the amiable history, Hageman, like Cheney, had more punches to throw.
"I was born and raised here and learned about hard work and integrity growing up on my family's ranch. Wyoming values are in my DNA," Hageman said in a statement. "If Liz Cheney knew what Wyomingites cared about, she wouldn't have joined up with Nancy Pelosi and the radical Democrats in Washington in the first place. And what's sad is that they're just using her. They're not her friends. She has no real allies in either party and has lost the ability to be effective for the people of our state."
The election is 11 months away.
Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis