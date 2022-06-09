Cheney helps lead first night of Jan. 6 hearings, says Trump 'could be guilty of federal crimes'

Wyoming’s lone congresswoman took center stage during the first night of the Jan. 6 hearings.

Rep. Liz Cheney laid out some of the select committee’s findings, placing much of the blame for the U.S. Capitol riot on former President Donald Trump as well as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers – two far-right groups.

In her opening statement, Cheney, vice chair of the committee, said that a federal judge whom the committee spoke to "reached the conclusion that President Trump’s efforts to pressure Vice President Pence to act illegally by refusing to count electoral votes likely violated two federal criminal statutes."

Cheney and chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss, were the only two on the committee to speak Thursday.

“On this point, there is no room for debate. Those who invaded our Capitol and battled law enforcement for hours were motivated by what President Trump had told them: that the election was stolen, and that he was the rightful President,” Cheney said in her opening statement. “President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack.”

Thursday’s hearing – the first of many – came after more than a year and over 1,000 interviews conducted by the house committee studying the Jan. 6 Attack. The panel showed never-before-seen footage of the mob breaching the Capitol and heard in-person testimony from a filmmaker embedded with the Proud Boys and a Capitol police officer who was injured during the riot.

During her opening statement, Cheney referenced Trump’s “sophisticated seven-part plan to overturn the presidential election and prevent the transfer of presidential power.”

A source familiar with how the committee sees the plan outlined it as follows:

President Trump engaged in a massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information to the American public claiming the 2020 election was stolen from him. President Trump corruptly planned to replace the acting attorney general, so that the Department of Justice would support his fake election claims. President Trump corruptly pressured Vice President Pence to refuse to count certified electoral votes in violation of the US Constitution and the law. President Trump corruptly pressured state election officials, and state legislators, to change election results. President Trump’s legal team and other Trump associates instructed Republicans in multiple states to create false electoral slates and transmit those slates to Congress and the National Archives. President Trump summoned and assembled a violent mob in Washington and directed them to march on the US Capitol. As the violence was underway, President Trump ignored multiple pleas for assistance and failed to take immediate action to stop the violence and instruct his supporters to leave the Capitol.

“These are initial findings and the Select Committee’s investigation is still ongoing,” the source said. “In addition, the Department of Justice is currently working with cooperating witnesses, and has disclosed to date only certain of the information it has identified from encrypted communications and other sources.”

Much of what Cheney said offered a preview of what’s to come. She did not dive into the full details in the two-hour hearing.

“You will hear testimony that 'the president didn’t really want to put anything out' calling off the riot or asking his supporters to leave,” she said. “You will hear that President Trump was yelling and 'really angry at advisors who told him he needed to be doing something more.' And, aware of the rioters’ chants to 'hang Mike Pence,' the president responded with this sentiment: 'maybe our supporters have the right idea.' Mike Pence 'deserves' it.

Cheney began her opening statement acknowledging the “importance of bipartisanship, and what a tremendous honor it is to work on this committee.”

She is one of two Republicans serving on the committee. The congresswoman’s service has brought on significant backlash in her home state, with critics inside and outside of politics arguing that she’s so distracted by her “War on Trump” that she’s unable to serve the people of Wyoming. Because of her service on the committee and her repeated rebukes of Trump, Cheney has clashed with many other Republican congress members.

The Equality State's lone congresswoman indicated that she will end up on the right side of history.

"In our country, we don’t swear an oath to an individual, or a political party. We take our oath to defend the United States Constitution. And that oath must mean something,” Cheney said. “Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”

In the coming weeks, the public will hear testimony from more than a half dozen White House staff who were in the West Wing on Jan. 6, Cheney said.

It was evident that TV producers assisted in putting the first hearing together. It featured video testimony from former Attorney General William Barr, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and leaders from far-right groups interspersed with committee member comments. Additionally, there was multimedia presentations, including a digital 3D model of the Capitol building with a demonstration of where it was breached.

From the style of the first hearing, to how close the committee has held its cards, it was clear how much panel members want the public to tune in.

"Finally, I ask all of our fellow Americans as you watch our hearings over the coming weeks, please remember what’s at stake,” she said. “Remember the men and women who have fought and died so that we can live under the Rule of Law, not the rule of men. I ask you to think of the scene in our Capitol rotunda on the night of Jan. 6th.”

