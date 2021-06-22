Cheney introduces bipartisan legislation to expand telehealth access for Medicare patients

“I think we certainly need to do more, but there are a lot of places where the issue wasn’t and isn’t connectivity, the issue is that Medicare wouldn’t reimburse for telehealth,” she said.

State health care groups have lined up in support of the bill.

“It makes it much easier for physicians to keep in touch with their patients. It makes it much more efficient. And we also have had support for the bill from the Wyoming Primary Care Association and the Wyoming Hospital Association as well,” said Cheney, who is facing a tough reelection fight after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The Wyoming Hospital Association, meanwhile, lauded Cheney for pursuing the legislation. So did Jan Cartwright, executive director of the Wyoming Primary Care Association.

“The Wyoming Primary Care Association supports this bill as an important step in the delivery of healthcare through telehealth. Wyoming federally qualified health centers located in some of the most rural parts of the U. S. moved quickly to provide care to their patients through telehealth during the pandemic. We thank Congresswoman Cheney for her bill to make the telehealth waivers permanent,” she said in a statement.