Cheney: Large parts of GOP are 'very sick'

Large portions of the Republican Party, including leadership in Wyoming and at the national level, are "very sick," Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday.

Cheney made the comments five days after losing her House reelection bid to Harriet Hageman, a natural resources attorney endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The lawmaker was responding to a question about what her defeat says about Trump's grasp on the GOP.

"I think, one, it says that people continue to believe the lie," Cheney told Johnathan Karl on ABC's "This Week" Sunday news program. "They continue to believe what he's saying, which is very dangerous.

"I think it also tells you that large portions of our party, including the leadership of our party, both at a state level in Wyoming, as well as on a national level with the RNC, is very sick," she continued. "And that you know, we really have got to decide whether or not we're going to be a party based on substance and policy or whether we're going to remain, as so many of our party are today, in the grips of a dangerous former president."

Cheney angered many in the Republican Party after she voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Wyoming Republican Party, whose chairman was pictured near the Capitol on Jan. 6, quickly censured her and later voted to symbolically no longer recognize her as a Republican.

Cheney didn't back down with her criticism, describing Trump's attempts to discredit the 2020 presidential election as an attack on the rule of law and democracy.

On Tuesday, Cheney lost her reelection bid by nearly 40 points in what was likely the most-watched congressional race in Wyoming's history. Cheney told Karl she had "no regrets."

"You know, I feel sad about where my party is," she said. "I feel sad about the way that too many of my colleagues have responded to what I think is a great moral test and challenge of our time, a great moment to determine whether or not people are going to stand up on behalf of democracy and on behalf of our Republic."

Cheney also used the interview to discuss her future plans. She told ABC she was starting a new political organization to support politicians running against election deniers.

"You know, what I'm fighting for is the Constitution," she said. "What I'm fighting for is a perpetuation of the Republic. What I'm fighting for is the fact that elections have to matter and that, when the election is over, and the courts have ruled and the Electoral College has met, that the President of the United States has to respect the results of the election."