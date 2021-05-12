Cheney loses leadership post after House Republicans vote to remove her

House Republicans voted Wednesday morning to remove Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyoming's lone member of the chamber and an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, from her leadership position.

"I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office," she told reporters after the vote. "We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language, we've seen his lack of commitment and dedication to the Constitution, and I think it's very important that we make sure, whomever we elect, is somebody who will be faithful to the Constitution."

Cheney told reporters that Wednesday's vote showed where the Republicans are as a party right now. She said it was impossible to embrace the lie that the 2020 election was rigged and the Constitution at the same time.

"I think that the party is in a place that we have got to bring it back from, and we've got to get back to a position where we are a party that can fight for conservative principles, that can fight for substance," she said. "We cannot be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of a former president."

CNN reported Cheney was ousted by voice vote after a meeting that lasted 20 minutes.