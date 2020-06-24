Cheney maintains support for Israeli annexation plan after condemnation by international community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Liz Cheney is among the prominent congressional Republicans backing Israeli plans to annex significant parts of the West Bank, despite condemnation from the United Nations and the League of Arab States, who say the proposal would amount to a “most serious violation of international law” and elevate the potential for a “religious war“ in the region.

While annexation is opposed by most of the international community, the chief of the United Nations and by the Palestinians – who fear it could kill any hope for an independent Palestinian state — the move has been supported by President Donald Trump in his January peace plan as well as by scores of prominent Congressional Republicans including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican Whip Steve Scalise and Cheney, who each signed a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week supporting Israel’s annexation plans.