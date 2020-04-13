Cheney pushes back after Trump claims presidents have ultimate authority

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney seemed to publicly split with President Donald Trump on his contention that he has the authority to unilaterally open the economy over the wishes of state governors and their health officers, who have taken most of the aggressive measures to limit public gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Trump’s plan — which was announced in a tweet Monday morning and alluded to in an afternoon news conference at the White House — proposed a pathway to lift a number of stay-at-home orders and business closures implemented by state leaders. The president, in disagreement with most legal scholars, asserted the decision was within his full authority to make.

The plan would be enacted by early May.

“For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government,” the president wrote. “Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect.”