Cheney pushes back after Trump spreads conspiracy about cable news host

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney fired a shot at President Donald Trump this week after the commander in chief revived an unfounded conspiracy theory on social media that a popular cable news host arranged the death of a former staffer during his time in Congress.
The talk show host in question — MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough — once served as a Republican congressman from Florida and for years has been hounded by the president on social media about the accidental death of his 28-year-old staffer, Lori Klausutis, from an undiagnosed heart condition in July 2001.
In recent weeks, the president has tweeted on several occasions about the staffer’s death despite the protests of her widower, Timothy J. Klausutis, who wrote an impassioned letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey earlier this month asking the social media company to delete the president's tweets.
Trump has suggested that Scarborough — a frequent critic of the president’s — killed the woman.
Conservative pundits like Rush Limbaugh praised the president’s “clever” use of conspiracy theories on his radio show Wednesday, calling it a means to agitate “holier-than-thou journalists” in the mainstream media. GOP Majority Floor Leader Kevin McCarthy, meanwhile, avoided directly answering questions on the subject.
Cheney, who has quickly risen as a leading voice in the Republican establishment since her election in 2016, had a different take, however, calling the tweets a distraction from more serious issues.
“We’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Cheney told reporters Wednesday. “He’s the commander in chief of this nation, and (it’s) causing great pain to the family of the young woman who died, so I would urge him to stop it.”
Cheney, despite a close allegiance to the administration, has proven a willing critic to the president’s more inflammatory comments and decisions throughout her time in GOP leadership. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, she urged against lifting restrictions on businesses in spite of the president's wishes, pushed back on the president’s assertions of overwhelming executive power and has split with him on numerous occasions on foreign policy matters.
Despite such staunch and vocal opposition to the administration, the third-ranking Republican in the House has been rewarded with numerous appointments to prestigious working groups within the administration, including an appointment to the president’s bipartisan task force to reopen the economy — a group that excluded only one Republican senator: Trump critic Mitt Romney.
Cheney has also been quick to call out members of her own party, including Iowa Rep. Steve King over his use of “racist and abhorrent language.”
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.