Cheney pushes back after Trump spreads conspiracy about cable news host

Conservative pundits like Rush Limbaugh praised the president’s “clever” use of conspiracy theories on his radio show Wednesday, calling it a means to agitate “holier-than-thou journalists” in the mainstream media. GOP Majority Floor Leader Kevin McCarthy, meanwhile, avoided directly answering questions on the subject.

Cheney, who has quickly risen as a leading voice in the Republican establishment since her election in 2016, had a different take, however, calling the tweets a distraction from more serious issues.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Cheney told reporters Wednesday. “He’s the commander in chief of this nation, and (it’s) causing great pain to the family of the young woman who died, so I would urge him to stop it.”