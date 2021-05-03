Cheney pushes back on Trump's latest claims of a stolen election

Rep. Liz Cheney and President Donald Trump’s feud continued Monday, with Wyoming's lone congresswoman pushing back on Trump's unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

Monday so far has seen three public exchanges between Cheney and the former president.

Trump issued a statement Monday morning that read, “The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!”

Around an hour later, Rep. Liz Cheney responded. “The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system,” Cheney wrote.

Trump issued yet another statement, this time going for Cheney directly: “Heartwarming to read new polls on big-shot warmonger Liz Cheney of the great State of Wyoming. She is so low that her only chance would be if vast numbers of people run against her which, hopefully, won’t happen. They never liked her much, but I say she’ll never run in a Wyoming election again,” he wrote.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}