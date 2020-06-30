Cheney pushes White House for additional information on potential bounties on US troops

In a tweet Sunday, Cheney called for the White House to clarify why the president or vice president would not have been briefed on the information as well as whether anything had been done to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable and to ensure additional protections for U.S. troops. However, information on the allegations — as well as the credibility of media reports regarding the president’s knowledge of potential bounties — is still not well known.

“It's far too early in terms of what the committee has to do or what the committee could react to,” the source said. “I think we're still waiting to learn more information, and I think that's on the administration in terms of flushing things out. But I think it's really too early right now to talk about congressional action.”

The source added that Cheney was not aware of any intelligence regarding potential bounties on U.S. troops prior to the New York Times report and, as of Tuesday morning, was still unsure of the credibility of the information the president may or may not have received.

In a briefing with reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning, Cheney — a member of the House Armed Services Committee — said she remained concerned about Russia’s activities both in Afghanistan and around the world.