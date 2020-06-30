Cheney pushes White House for additional information on potential bounties on US troops

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is calling for additional information from the U.S. intelligence community on allegations President Donald Trump ignored intelligence dating back to 2019 that the Russian government potentially placed bounties on American soldiers in Afghanistan.
A bombshell report by the New York Times over the weekend alleges that the president purportedly ignored intelligence dating back to February that the Russian government offered payments to Taliban-linked militants to kill American and other coalition troops in Afghanistan.
In addition to those allegations, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that Trump had actually been briefed in early 2019 — roughly a year earlier than previously reported.
Both the president and the director of national intelligence have previously disputed that the president had previously been briefed on the matter. In a White House press briefing Tuesday, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that the president had been briefed on the matter but did not clarify whether he was informed of potential bounties on American troops in February or earlier.
Cheney attended an intelligence briefing with Republican leaders and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows regarding the allegations Monday. She remains concerned about the media reports and plans to continue seeking more information from the intelligence community on what they knew, when they knew it and whether the information was credible enough to merit action from the president, a Capitol Hill source familiar with Cheney’s thinking told the Star-Tribune.
In a tweet Sunday, Cheney called for the White House to clarify why the president or vice president would not have been briefed on the information as well as whether anything had been done to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable and to ensure additional protections for U.S. troops. However, information on the allegations — as well as the credibility of media reports regarding the president’s knowledge of potential bounties — is still not well known.
“It's far too early in terms of what the committee has to do or what the committee could react to,” the source said. “I think we're still waiting to learn more information, and I think that's on the administration in terms of flushing things out. But I think it's really too early right now to talk about congressional action.”
The source added that Cheney was not aware of any intelligence regarding potential bounties on U.S. troops prior to the New York Times report and, as of Tuesday morning, was still unsure of the credibility of the information the president may or may not have received.
In a briefing with reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning, Cheney — a member of the House Armed Services Committee — said she remained concerned about Russia’s activities both in Afghanistan and around the world.
Building on a statement she released Monday, Cheney said Congress would “continue to work with the administration on the issue,” adding that she and House Armed Services Committee ranking member Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, would press for additional briefings on the matter in the coming weeks and that they would “ensure” that there would be ramifications if foreign forces were found to be targeting U.S. troops abroad.
“I want to be clear,” she said. “America’s adversaries should know, and have no doubt, that any targeting of U.S. forces by Russians, by anyone else, will receive a swift and deadly response.”
