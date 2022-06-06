Cheney says large segments of GOP have become Trump personality cult

Large segments of the Republican Party have become a personality cult around former President Donald Trump, Rep. Liz Cheney told CBS News ahead of Thursday’s public hearing on the Jan. 6 insurrection.

"We have too many people now in the Republican Party who are not taking their responsibilities seriously, and who have pledged their allegiance and loyalty to Donald Trump" she said in an interview broadcast Sunday. "I mean, it is fundamentally antithetical, it is contrary to everything conservatives believe to embrace a personality cult, and yet that is what so many in my party are doing today."

"Is the Republican Party a personality cult?" reporter Robert Costa, who conducted the interview, asked.

"I think that large segments of it have certainly become that," she said.

Costa pressed: "A cult?"

"Yeah. I mean I think there is absolutely a cult personality around Donald Trump," she said. "I think that the majority of Republicans across the country don't want to see our system unravel. They understand how important it is to protect and defend the Constitution."

The interview came as the Jan. 6 Select House Committee gears up to hold a prime-time hearing on its findings. After nearly a year and over 1,000 interviews, the committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump protesters will share what it's learned. Cheney is the committee’s vice chairwoman.

In the interview, Cheney called the attack an "extremely broad" conspiracy and an "ongoing threat." She also called out Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne, who was on restricted Capitol grounds during the riot.

"You know, in my state, the state party chairman is a member of the Oath Keepers. He was here on Jan. 6th. He was here with a walkie-talkie in his hand on Jan. 6th," she said. "That is a mortal threat and it is a moral test. We can't fail that moral test."

Eathorne says he's more of a passive member of the militant right-wing organization. He did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

A number of Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy following the Jan. 6 riot and have remained at the center of the investigations.

Eathorne has been key in Trump's efforts to punish and unseat Cheney for her criticism of the former president. He is supporting the Trump-endorsed challenger in Wyoming's House race, natural resources attorney Harriet Hageman.

During Sunday's interview, Cheney once again placed blame for the Jan. 6 attack at Trump's feet.

"We're not at a situation where former President Trump has expressed any sense of remorse about what happened. We are, in fact, in a situation where he continues to use even more extreme language, frankly, than the language that caused the attack," she said.

One of the big questions surrounding the attack on the Capitol is exactly how much planning went into it. Those answers could come during the hearings.

"But do you believe it was a conspiracy?" Costa asked Cheney during Sunday's interview.

"I do. It is extremely broad. It’s extremely well-organized. It’s really chilling," Cheney said.

Cheney said she often seeks counsel from her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, who grew up in Casper. The elder Cheney has not been as vocal concerning his thoughts on the current Republican Party, but his daughter did offer some insight when recounting the House commemoration of the Capitol attack.

"You know, we sat down, and we were in the front row of the House Chamber. And he looked behind him -- we were on the Republican side -- and he turned back to me, and he said, 'You know, it is one thing to sort of watch the news and to read about what’s happened to our party.' He said, 'It is really another thing to be here and to look and see all of these empty seats and not see another Republican here,'" the congresswoman recounted.

The first hearing will start Thursday at 6 p.m. Mountain Time. There is not yet a formal schedule, but the hearings could extend into late fall.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.