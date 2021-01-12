Cheney says she will vote to impeach Trump

Rep. Liz Cheney said Tuesday she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump following last week's attack at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of the president.
In a statement, Cheney said the president incited the mob that attacked the Capitol on Wednesday. Afterward, he could have "immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence," but didn't, she said.
"There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution," she said in a statement.
Cheney becomes the highest-profile Republican to announce that she would support impeachment. She is the third-ranking Republican in the House.
Cheney has sided with Trump in the vast majority of her votes during his presidency. Still, she has publicly broken with Trump in numerous instances over the last year — never more prominently than last week, when she vehemently condemned Trump's role in the Capitol riot, calling it "a part of his legacy."
The lawmaker, who was elected in 2016, had previously criticized the president for failing to produce evidence to back his claims of widespread voter fraud.
Trump has struck back at Cheney. In his speech before the riot began, Trump called on his supporters to "get rid of the weak Congresspeople" who declined to back his baseless allegations of rampant voter fraud.
"The Liz Cheneys of the world. We have to get rid of them," Trump said, while encouraging primary challenges against Republicans who opposed him.
Cheney's father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, also condemned the president's attempts to overturn the election, joining all other living former defense secretaries in a Washington Post op-ed cautioning against military action in support of Trump's efforts.
Liz Cheney was the member of Wyoming's delegation most vocally opposed to protesting the results of the Electoral College. Sen. John Barrasso also voted to certify the votes but was not as outspoken about the situation. Newly elected Sen. Cynthia Lummis was one of eight senators who voted not to certify Pennsylvania's results, though she did vote in favor of certifying Arizona's.
The Star-Tribune reached out to Barrasso and Lummis for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Trump conceded the election on Thursday, saying that President-elect Joe Biden's "administration will be inaugurated on January 20" and that his "focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power."
The president, however, has since defended his speech at a rally that preceded the siege of the Capitol.
Cheney released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:
"On January 6, 2021 a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes. This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic.
"Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough. The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.
"I will vote to impeach the President."
The New York Times has reported that Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell "believes President Trump committed impeachable offenses" and "is pleased that Democrats are moving to impeach him, believing that it will make it easier to purge him from the party," citing "people familiar with his thinking."