Cheney says Trump tried to contact Jan. 6 witness

Former President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the House Jan. 6 committee investigation following the panel's last hearing, which featured explosive testimony from a former White House aide, Rep. Liz Cheney said Tuesday.

Cheney made the remarks at the end of the committee's seventh hearing. She said the witness, who has not testified yet, did not answer Trump, but informed the person's attorney instead. The attorney, in turn, told the committee, which passed along that information to the Department of Justice.

"Let me say one more time that we will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously," Cheney said.

Cheney also ended the previous hearing with a similar warning against pressuring witnesses.

Wyoming's lone representative began Tuesday's hearing by batting away assertions that Trump was not responsible for his unfounded claims of a stolen election.

"President Trump is a 76 year old man, he is not an impressionable child," Cheney said. "Just like everyone else in our country, he is responsible for his own actions and his own choices."

The House committee has spent more than a year studying the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The panel conducted over 1,000 interviews, obtained never-before-seen footage of the mob breaching the Capitol and has heard in-person testimony from a number of people in Trump's orbit. The seventh hearing focused on the link between Trump and the extremist groups who stormed the Capitol and helped make the initial breach.

"As our investigation has shown, Donald Trump had access to more detailed and specific information showing that the election was not actually stolen than almost any other American," Cheney said. "And he was told this over and over again. No rational or sane man in his position could disregard that information and reach the opposite conclusion. And Donald Trump cannot escape responsibility by being willfully blind."

Cheney's blistering statements referenced an idea that Cheney noted in her opening remarks: the Trump camp has shifted its legal strategy since the hearings started.

"Now, the argument seems to be that President Trump was manipulated by others outside the Administration. That he was persuaded to ignore his closest advisors, and that he was incapable of telling right from wrong," Cheney said. "This new strategy is to try to blame only John Eastman, or Sidney Powell, or Congressman Scott Perry, or others, and not President Trump."

Cheney is one of two Republicans on the nine-person House select committee.

Her statements Tuesday comes on the heels of arguably the most dramatic hearing yet. In the June 28 hearing, Cheney led an in-person interview of Cassidy Hutchinson, former assistant to Mark Meadows, Trump's chief of staff at the time of the attack.

Hutchinson's testimony alleged that Trump knew some of his supporters at a rally on Jan. 6 were armed, that he was adamant about joining them as they marched to the Capitol building and that White House counsel was worried that Trump’s conduct could lead to criminal charges.

Cheney's role on the committee has resulted in serious backlash among some Republicans in her home state, with critics inside and outside of politics arguing that she’s become so distracted by her “War on Trump” that she’s unable to serve the people of Wyoming.

The congresswoman is facing a tough reelection challenge from Trump's pick to unseat her, attorney Harriet Hageman.

Despite months of backlash, Cheney has given no indication of backing down.