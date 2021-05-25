Cheney slams Greene over Holocaust-mask comparison

Cheney said that the Democrats have to play their part in condemning antisemitism in their own party, but added, “I don’t think we should pivot away from Marjorie Taylor Greene."

"She’s a Republican. What she has said is disgusting, and I think she has got to be held accountable," Cheney said.

Because Cheney's favorability is down in Wyoming following her vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump, most of Cheney's competitors are making pointed moves to differentiate themselves from her on hot-button issues. Greene is the latest example.

The most obvious instance of this trend is the candidates' support of the lie that there was widespread election fraud in the 2020 presidential election. All of Cheney’s competitors in the race have said they believe either that the election was stolen or that it is a possibility.

There is zero evidence of voting irregularities, widespread voter fraud or anything that would have swung the election unfairly in President Joe Biden’s direction. Trump’s false claims have been contradicted by multiple recounts, audits and the outcomes of dozens of court cases.

