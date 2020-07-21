Cheney spats with Freedom Caucus in closed-door meeting over differences with Trump

Cheney, per a congressional source familiar with the meeting, stood up for herself by defending Fauci and firing back at both Gaetz and Jordan; she told Massie his problems were “with the president” and not her, a nod to the fact her donation to his opponent came after the president demanded Massie’s resignation.

That did not satisfy conservatives like Gaetz and the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., however, who both said in tweets that if Cheney — who votes with the president's position nearly 97 percent of the time — was not willing to stand with the president or with all of her fellow Republicans, she should step aside.

“Liz Cheney has worked behind the scenes (and now in public) against @realDonaldTrump and his agenda,” Gaetz tweeted. “House Republicans deserve better as our Conference Chair. Liz Cheney should step down or be removed. #MAGA”

“We already have one Mitt Romney, we don’t need another,” Trump Jr. wrote. “We also don’t need the endless wars she advocates for.”