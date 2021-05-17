Cheney supporters, critics offer reaction to ouster

“A lot of Republican voters feel very strongly that Trump’s policies were good, but the personality behind those policies is what a lot of Republicans were struggling with, and then Jan. 6 solidified with a lot of people, including myself, that we just can’t stand behind this and watch this man terrorize our country, because he was a sore loser,” he continued. “We had 60-plus court cases that were all deemed to be more than enough information to completely obliterate his discussions of the stolen election. … We have to stop telling this big lie.”

For now, the party is left in a “really bad place,” Brown said, in which “if you’re not a Trump supporter, you’re not a Republican.”

Regarding his own House district in Cheyenne, Brown said he has heard from many constituents who agree with him and Cheney on their stance. But time will tell how the majority of Wyoming citizens feel about Trump’s claims.

“When it comes to a larger, broader picture of what my district feels like, I guess we’ll find out when it comes to election time if somebody runs to the right of me,” Brown said. “I’ve never attempted to be something that I’m not, and that’s the same way that Liz Cheney is.”

Leadership of the Wyoming Democratic Party also criticized the House GOP’s vote in a statement Wednesday.