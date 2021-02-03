Cheney survives House leadership challenge

Rep. Liz Cheney survived an internal challenge to remove her from House leadership on Wednesday night, staving off an attempt by Trump loyalists to punish her for supporting impeachment.

The final vote to keep the Wyoming congresswoman in her position as Republican Conference chair was 145-61, The Associated Press reported, showing the strength of the third-ranking Republican’s support in Washington after weeks of speculation the conference would oust her over her vote to impeach President Donald Trump last month.

Cheney told reporters afterward the vote was “terrific.”

According to numerous media sources, Cheney refused to back down or apologize during the meeting, defending her vote to impeach Trump and her statements on and after the Jan. 6 riots placing the blame for the storming of the Capitol on Trump and his rhetoric.

“This will be his legacy,” she said at the time.

Those statements subsequently kicked off a revolt against her. Since her vote to impeach Trump on Jan. 13, calls to oust Cheney from her position in leadership have been escalating among members of her party and Trump loyalists and amplified through conservative media.