Cheney visits New Hampshire, prompting speculation about possible presidential bid

Speculation surrounding the 2024 presidential race has already started, and Rep. Liz Cheney has sent out at least a few signals that she might be interested in a run.

On Nov. 9, Cheney was the featured speaker at the annual Nackey S. Loeb School’s First Amendment banquet in Manchester, New Hampshire. The event was held at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College, which has become a must-stop for presidential candidates over the past two decades.

While there, Cheney repeated her standard message since the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. She called Trump “a domestic threat,” according to the Concord Monitor, but added that she “disagree[s] strongly with nearly everything President Biden has done since he’s been in office.”

She also gave an interview to New Hampshire radio station back in May, during a media tour that followed her ouster as GOP conference chair, the No. 3 Republican leadership position in the House. That move came after Cheney steadfastly refused to back down on her criticisms of Trump and his repeatedly lies about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

When the Cheney campaign broke its all-time fundraising record, the numbers appeared in a dispatch from a New Hampshire-based national politics reporter for Fox News. That prompted one political analyst to speculate the numbers had been deliberately shared with a reporter from that state.

“Liz Cheney fundraising haul leak to a longtime political reporter...in New Hampshire #FITN,” CNN anchor Kasie Hunt wrote, using a hashtag acronym that stands for “first in the nation.”

New Hampshire is the first primary state in the race for the White House, which has historically given it an outsized importance considering its size. When candidates, including incumbents, want to start unofficially campaigning, they go to New Hampshire to test the waters and build interest.

Wyoming’s sole representative may be doing just that.

Cheney told the New York Post earlier this year that she will not rule out a 2024 presidential bid, but she and her team continually say that she’s all in on being reelected to Wyoming’s lone House seat.

“I am absolutely dedicated and committed to winning my primary and earning the votes of the people of Wyoming,” she told reporters on a press call earlier this year. The Cheney camp stuck to that message for this story as well.

Winning her congressional seat doesn’t mean she can’t also run for president in 2024. In fact, it’s legal for her to use the funds she has raised in her current House campaign for a presidential bid.

“We’re certainly in a situation where people are starting to put themselves out there for a Republican nomination,” said Dr. Jim King, a professor of political science at the University of Wyoming. But that doesn’t mean that’s what Cheney’s doing, he stressed.

For context, Sen. John Barrasso, who has represented Wyoming in the U.S. Senate since 2007, has never traveled to New Hampshire. King said he doesn’t “have any memory” of other Wyoming representatives or senators traveling to New Hampshire.

“On the other hand, most of them weren’t in the high-profile position that Representative Cheney is currently in,” he said.

Another thing to consider: Cheney has not traveled to Iowa, the other state that White House hopefuls visit early.

Still, Cheney’s repeated rebukes of the former president have built a brand that may be marketable in a presidential bid — one of principle above party (and one that’s also vehemently anti-Biden).

“In this time of testing, will we do our duty?” Cheney said in New Hampshire. “Will we do what we must? Will we defend our Constitution? Will we stand for truth? Will we put duty to our oath above partisan politics? Or will we look away from the danger, ignore the threat, embrace the lies and enable the liar?

“There is no gray area when it comes to that question,” she continued. “When it comes to this moment, there is no middle ground.”

Some speculate Cheney could enjoy success on the presidential campaign trail.

“Can you imagine what it must have been like growing up in the same house as Dick and Lynne Cheney? By voting to impeach Trump and later serving on the January 6 Commission, Cheney demonstrated the type of stubborn political courage that is a prerequisite for this mission — should she choose to accept it,” the Daily Beast wrote in a column.

But current polling doesn’t look good for Cheney if she does mount a presidential bid.

In a September poll of a hypothetical 2024 National Republican Primary in which Trump was not an option, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in first with 22%, trailed by Donald Trump Jr. with 19%. Cheney got 2%, along with Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, South Carolina Gov. Tim Scott and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

In a separate Morning Consult/Politico poll from mid-October, Cheney received 2% support when independents and Republicans were asked who’d they vote for if the presidential primary “were happening today.” Trump was included in this poll and won by a landslide.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

