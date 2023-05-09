After her historic defeat, Wyoming's former Rep. Liz Cheney vowed to do whatever it took to ensure that former president Donald Trump would never occupy the oval office again. She hasn't let up on that promise.

On Tuesday, Cheney launched her first television advertisement of the 2024 election cycle in New Hampshire, the first GOP primary state, warning against a second term for Trump and calling him "unfit for office."

"Donald Trump is the only president in American history who has refused to guarantee the peaceful transfer of power," Cheney begins.

"He lost the election and he knew it. He betrayed millions of Americans by telling them the election was stolen. He ignored the rulings of dozens of courts. Rather than accept his defeat, he mobilized a mob to come to Washington and march on the capitol."

The advertisement shows video footage of Trump telling a crowd that they would "stop the steal," as well as clips of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack of the U.S. Capitol. Aside from her voiceover, Cheney herself doesn't appear in the advertisement.

"There has never been a greater dereliction of duty any president," Cheney continues in the advertisement.

"Trump was warned repeatedly that his plans for January 6 were illegal. He didn't care. And today, he celebrates those who attacked our capitol. Donald Trump has proven he is unfit for office. Donald Trump is a risk America can never take again."

The advertisement quickly drew the criticism of Wyoming's Rep. Harriet Hageman, Trump's pick to unseat Cheney. Hageman — who was once a Trump critic and an ally of Cheney's — ultimately beat out the former representative by more nearly 40 points in the historical primary election for Wyoming's lone House seat last year.

"There is one person who Republican voters wish would go away, and it’s not Donald Trump. It’s Liz Cheney," Hageman wrote Tuesday morning on Twitter.

"In Wyoming, we rejected the idea that a woman from Virginia could tell us what we should think, and the voters of New Hampshire will do that too. Her personal vendetta against President Trump knows no bounds, and she’s proven it once again with this ad. She’s taking the donations she’s gotten from Democrats and throwing them away on ineffective TV ads to settle a personal score. She might as well be setting the money on fire, because it won’t work, just like all her other attempts to silence President Trump."

Cheney, who took a job as a lecturer at the University of Virginia following her defeat, has previously aired advertisements decrying certain pro-Trump candidates who backed the former president's election fraud claims. In October, she launched a $500,000 ad campaign taking aim at Arizona GOP candidates and Trump allies Kari Lake and Mark Finchem. Lake and Finchem both lost their races for governor and secretary of state, respectively, by a narrow margin.

Cheney was first voted in as Wyoming’s lone U.S. representative in 2016, easily winning her primary and general elections that year and garnering wide support again in 2018 and 2020.

But that popularity nosedived when she went against many in her party to condemn Trump for his claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, and for his role in the Jan. 6 attack of the U.S. Capitol. In 2021, the Wyoming Republican Party voted to censure the former representative. Last year, the Republican National Committee did the same.

Following her defeat to Hageman, Cheney vowed to ensure that Trump, who is the first former president in the nation's history to face criminal charges, would never be president again.

“I have said since Jan. 6 that I will do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office. And I mean it,” she said during her concession speech.

Cheney herself said shortly after her loss that she was contemplating a 2024 presidential bid.

The former representative's saga will soon be available for the public to read in book form. The publisher Little, Brown and Company announced in April that it will publish Cheney's memoir — "Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning" — in November. The book aims to explain why Cheney stood against her party to denounce Trump and what's at stake in 2024.