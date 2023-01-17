Cheyenne annexation concerns lead to general session bill

CHEYENNE — The city of Cheyenne’s plans to annex Laramie County pockets this past year has led to requests for intervention at the state level.

Rep. Clarence Styvar, R-Cheyenne, said constituents brought forward concerns that inspired the bill he presented Monday to the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. Before it was amended, his annexation-vote requirement bill required two-thirds written approval from all majority landowners before annexation into a municipality could happen.

Styvar said it was a property rights issue, and annexation should be determined by the property owners.

“So the citizens all have a voice on where they’re at, if they’re in the city or in the county,” he testified. “That’s why I’m bringing the bill.”

Although the legislation gave rise to many questions from lawmakers and testimony from Laramie County residents, it was approved after three amendments in a 7-2 vote to move forward.

The first amendment was introduced by Lori Urbigkit, government affairs director for Wyoming Realtors, which would expand the number of landowners notified of an annexation. Instead of only the residents living inside the area, neighbors in the surrounding homes would also be notified.

“On our board of directors, we have several members that serve on planning and zoning commissions, and they firmly believe that the more people that are made aware of the annexation prior to the actual vote, the better,” Urbigkit testified. “And it’s going to save a lot of headaches.”

Other adjustments to House Bill 73 dealt with specifications. One changed the requirement from two-thirds approval to a simple majority of landowners, and the other exchanged language from “landowners owning a majority of the area” to “landowners owning a parcel of the area.”

The vote on both the amendments and the bill went quickly, but testimony was lengthy. It was the only one of three bills on the House Corporations Committee’s agenda was covered Monday.

Wyoming Association of Municipalities Executive Director David Fraser explained how the statewide annexation process would completely shift if the bill were approved, and spoke against it.

There are two main circumstances when a city annexes a section of the county. A friendly annexation means the property owner comes to the governing body and requests it, as well as meets the requirements of continuity. The other is if an area is 75% to 100% surrounded by the city, which could also address health, safety or service issues.

Once a municipality decides it is interested in annexing pockets, Fraser said they must conduct a study and inform all property owners by registered mail of the plan. A public hearing is scheduled next for educational purposes and to allow residents to ask questions or present their objections. Afterward, a determination is made by the city council.

If council members vote to continue with the annexation, then 50% of the property owners impacted can object in formal writing, and the matter cannot be considered for another two years.

Styvar’s bill would get rid of this process, and, instead, any annexation would have to be supported by a majority of the landowners.

“To be able to go and get two-thirds of the people to opine on that, before you’ve even had a chance to discuss why it would be a good or bad idea — that just seems problematic to me,” Fraser said.

Advocates for the legislation said it gave the power back to the people, and for areas that want a friendly annexation, there would be little opposition. The issue also appeared to be specific to Cheyenne, which announced at the beginning of 2022 its goal was to annex in county pockets that were completely surrounded by the city.

Nearly every piece of testimony heard by lawmakers was from Laramie County residents concerned with the current process. Some reported no written letters were mailed to notify them, and others said they didn’t see the benefits of joining the city of Cheyenne.

“People will vote for that if they want it. But if you don’t want it, why should you have to be educated and go to classes and learn all about this, only to vote the way that you would vote anyway,” said Laramie County resident Ann Lucas. “So, I think that this is something that we need to consider to protect citizens. We’re not here to protect the government.”