Cheyenne businessman 'strongly considering' running against Cheney again in House primary

Cheyenne businessman and lawyer Darin Smith is “strongly considering” entering the 2022 House race against Rep. Liz Cheney, he confirmed Thursday.

He would join state Sen. Anthony Bouchard and state Rep. Chuck Gray in challenging Cheney in the primary.

This is not the first time Smith has run for Wyoming’s lone House seat. Smith ran in the 2016 primary, finishing fourth with 15% of the vote and raising over $95,000, according to Federal Election Commission numbers.

He said he did not make an effort to raise much money for that race.

"I'm super confident I could fundraise this type of fight," he said Thursday.

If he does end up running, he will likely enter the race branding himself as one of the people.

“I’m not a politician," he said. "I’m a fourth-generation Wyomingite.”

On Cheney, Smith said, “She can go back to her state and represent them.”

Cheney opponents in Wyoming have criticized her for spending years of her life in Virginia.