Cheyenne lawmaker introduces bill to protect in-state tuition rates for military families

A state lawmaker is introducing legislation this session protecting in-state college tuition for military families who move out of state.
Sponsored by Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, House Bill 32 seeks to lock in the reduced rates for college tuition paid by Wyoming residents married to or born to uniformed military members who were stationed in Wyoming at the time of their enrollment.
Reached by phone Thursday, Brown said the legislation was inspired by officials at the U.S. Department of Defense, who approached him at a recent meeting of the Joint Committee on Transportation and Military Affairs and asked him to carry the bill.
Though the number of people the legislation is immediately estimated to impact is minimal — somewhere around a dozen students, Brown said — the cost differential can be significant. According to the University of Wyoming’s website, the cost of attendance for in-state versus out-of-state students can be as high as $14,000 annually — a cost routinely incurred by the military family members stationed in the state whose enlisted members have left the state.
To qualify, students have to prove at the time of or prior to their enrollment that their family member was an enlisted member of the military and was stationed within Wyoming.
A small number of people are expected to take advantage of the legislation, Brown said. The bill is intended for those whose financial aid or tuition was subject to increase once their family claimed residency in another state on a Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, for instance.
“I immediately went to the University of Wyoming and the Community College Commission and asked them to give me a rough idea if they saw any problems with it, and they all thought this was a negligible amount,” Brown said. “To me, it just seems like a really good piece of policy to put forward.”
After Brown posted about the bill on his Facebook page, one woman — who identified herself as a Wyoming native and a member of a military family — commented on her own experiences after moving to Iowa.
“We kept our residency and returned to Wyoming,” she wrote. “One son was in college and the other entering his first year. Iowa State gave them in-state tuition rates. Wyoming did not, so when we moved here they remained in Iowa. The tuition was a part of our decision process. We would have preferred to have them move with us. Thankfully, we are blessed that they both live here now.”
The bill, which currently counts eight co-sponsors between the House and Senate, does have some detractors who believe 18-year-olds should be treated as adults once they enter college, Brown said.
However, Brown pointed to the terms of federal student aid programs like FAFSA, which base financial aid off a parent’s income.
“Once that gets brought forward, most of them see that it makes sense,” he said.
The 2020 budget session begins Feb. 10 in Cheyenne.