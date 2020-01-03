Cheyenne lawmaker introduces bill to protect in-state tuition rates for military families

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A small number of people are expected to take advantage of the legislation, Brown said. The bill is intended for those whose financial aid or tuition was subject to increase once their family claimed residency in another state on a Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, for instance.

“I immediately went to the University of Wyoming and the Community College Commission and asked them to give me a rough idea if they saw any problems with it, and they all thought this was a negligible amount,” Brown said. “To me, it just seems like a really good piece of policy to put forward.”

After Brown posted about the bill on his Facebook page, one woman — who identified herself as a Wyoming native and a member of a military family — commented on her own experiences after moving to Iowa.

“We kept our residency and returned to Wyoming,” she wrote. “One son was in college and the other entering his first year. Iowa State gave them in-state tuition rates. Wyoming did not, so when we moved here they remained in Iowa. The tuition was a part of our decision process. We would have preferred to have them move with us. Thankfully, we are blessed that they both live here now.”