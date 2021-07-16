Chuck Gray's campaign largely self-funded

On the surface, it may seem like state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, is continually raising sizeable sums of money in his quest to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney in the House 2022 race, but when the veil of the topline numbers is pulled back, the numbers tell a much different story.
Over the first and second quarters of his campaign, Gray has loaned roughly $298,000 his own money to his campaign, while only raising $93,000 in individual contributions.
In the first quarter of his campaign, Gray raised about $40,000 and loaned his campaign about $133,000 and raised $53,000 in the second quarter, while loaning his campaign $165,000 of his own money.
These numbers mean that about 76% of his campaign is self-funded via loans. In other words, he has contributed three times more of his own money than individuals have donated to him.
“I’m willing to put my own money into this effort because the cost to our state and nation will be devastating if we don’t take back our government from the failed insiders like Liz Cheney who are destroying our country,” Gray said in a statement to the Star-Tribune. “The people of Wyoming need to know that I’m willing to invest in the cause myself if I’m going to ask them to do the same.”
His campaign reported about $323,000 cash on hand at the end of the second quarter, but he still owes almost $37,000, mostly in mailers and data expenses.
If it were not for his loans, the campaign would be approaching $12,000 dollars in the hole.
$5,800 of the total individual contributions were from his father, Jan Gray. Jan gave the maximum of $2,900 to the primary and the general. The candidate can’t use money donated to the general unless they win the primary. Right now, Gray’s chances of winning the primary are slim.
He is raising less money in individual contributions than Darin Smith and state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, let alone Cheney who has millions in cash on hand.
In quarter one, Gray received contributions from less than 30 individuals and less than 20 of those listed addresses in Wyoming.
Gray has spent the second quarter holding a number of town halls throughout the state in places like Evanston, Wheatland, Casper, Sundance, Cheyenne, Cody, Riverton and more.
Gray, along with other candidates in the field, are already in high intensity campaign mode more than a year from the 2022 primary.
Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis