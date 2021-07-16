Chuck Gray's campaign largely self-funded

On the surface, it may seem like state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, is continually raising sizeable sums of money in his quest to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney in the House 2022 race, but when the veil of the topline numbers is pulled back, the numbers tell a much different story.

Over the first and second quarters of his campaign, Gray has loaned roughly $298,000 his own money to his campaign, while only raising $93,000 in individual contributions.

In the first quarter of his campaign, Gray raised about $40,000 and loaned his campaign about $133,000 and raised $53,000 in the second quarter, while loaning his campaign $165,000 of his own money.

These numbers mean that about 76% of his campaign is self-funded via loans. In other words, he has contributed three times more of his own money than individuals have donated to him.

“I’m willing to put my own money into this effort because the cost to our state and nation will be devastating if we don’t take back our government from the failed insiders like Liz Cheney who are destroying our country,” Gray said in a statement to the Star-Tribune. “The people of Wyoming need to know that I’m willing to invest in the cause myself if I’m going to ask them to do the same.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}