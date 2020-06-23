Citing lack of funding, Wyoming will postpone study of UW's governing structure

No funding was attached to the study, with the assumption that the Legislative Service Office could use its preexisting flex authority in the legislative budget to pay for the consultants who would do most of the heavy lifting.

However, on Tuesday members of legislative leadership voted to reduce the legislative budget in response to a revenue downturn tied to COVID-19. The spending cut was so steep, according to LSO director Matt Obrecht, that the office would no longer have any funding to engage in activities beyond essential functions of the legislative branch.

Additional funding for the study could be appropriated in a supplemental budget bill in a later session of the Legislature. While lawmakers have expressed a willingness to meet in special sessions throughout the interim session to address the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, a lack of understanding about the state’s finances as well as a general reluctance to pass controversial legislation ahead of an election are likely to push any major votes until next winter.

