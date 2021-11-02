Citing medical research? It's not as simple as it seems.

Lawmakers have several times over the course of the special legislative session cited medical research while advocating for particular policies regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

While those sources may have merit, one expert said their use might have pitfalls if lawmakers don’t know how to read them.

Kem Krueger, dean of University of Wyoming’s school of pharmacy, spoke to the Star-Tribune about what he looks for when vetting medical research and what might indicate incomplete or inaccurate results.

The first thing you should know is that there are myriad ways research can be conducted and presented. Understanding the different styles can be challenging even for “non lay-people,” Krueger said.

“Each one of those provides information, but the confidence in your ability to draw a cause-and-effect relationship varies tremendously,” he said. “You can really only do that with a well-designed randomized controlled trial.”

A randomized controlled trial is the gold standard for medical research. It’s not based on observations, but rather experimentation.

These include the clinical trials the Food and Drug Administration requires of any new treatment, drug or vaccine before it’s approved for human consumption. They are incredibly regulated. The FDA even dictates how those studies are designed so that outside influences — like equipment failures, for example — can’t skew the results.

But while that might be the gold standard, it’s not the most common form of research. In fact, those studies are relatively rare compared to other formats because of the resources needed to conduct them.

Other research has merits, but Krueger said it’s important to recognize their limitations at the outset.

A common type of published research is observational, meaning the findings are based on someone noticing some connection between one thing and another, but that connection hasn’t been formally tested.

If you see terms like “case study,” “cohort study,” or “retrospective,” in the methodology for a new study, it would fall into the observational category.

This form of research can often be foundational for more rigorous follow-up, but it is not irrefutable evidence that one thing is happening because of another thing.

“If I give a patient a drug and I notice a strange side effect, then I can write that up. Or if a person is taking a drug for some other reason and it seems to be helping this other condition, I might write that up,” Krueger explained of observational research. “That provides the initial evidence that there could be some relationship between that drug and that side effect ... but it’s not strong evidence for that because there could be many other factors that were going into play.”

That doesn’t make it a bad study, to be clear. Observational research is often thorough and carefully crafted. The findings can be crucial for getting support for more rigorous study down the line. But for those who don’t understand the limits of different forms of medical research, those published findings could be easily misrepresented.

The public, as well as lawmakers, have stumbled on this problem over the course of the pandemic.

Lawmakers during the special session have focused on research declaring that natural immunity to COVID-19 is better than immunity gained from vaccination.

Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, cited an Israeli study concluding just that. The heavily quoted finding from the research is that individuals who had already been infected and recovered from COVID-19 were 27 times less likely to again develop symptomatic illness than vaccinated individuals who had never contracted the illness.

The findings are based on a “retrospective observational study” using medical records of thousands of people. But the headline-grabbing statistic doesn’t indicate that the data is based off of fewer than 250 COVID-19 infections among roughly 16,000 vaccinated residents — fewer than 1.5% of the vaccinated group.

Because of the format of the research, the study authors also were not able to ensure outside factors — such as who received virus tests and how often — were controlled.

Krueger acknowledged that findings such as those touted by Hallinan aren’t baseless, but that creating legislation using those findings is premature — mostly because COVID-19 hasn’t been around long enough for long-term studies to prove one way or another which immunity is stronger.

He used chicken pox as an example. The chicken pox virus is the same one that causes shingles later in life, but it’s still unclear why some people develop severe cases of shingles while others deal with mild cases and others still don’t develop the illness at all.

“Some people got (Chicken Pox) really badly and some people had a mild case of the disease. And that appears to have impacted their immune response,” he said. “So that’s kind of a good example of the immune reaction varying from individual to individual. We’re not sure if that’s based on the severity of the initial exposure, or the quantity of the initial exposure, or what those factors are that dictate your natural immunity and your natural immune response.”

There have not been randomized controlled trials on COVID-19 natural immunity versus vaccination, so right now the findings are all still inconclusive.

“So, from a regulatory perspective, if you’re looking at a vaccine mandate, then is proof of a positive test of COVID sufficient to vaccination? Well, I think that’s a legitimate question, but we don’t know the answer,” Krueger said. “We don’t have enough time or experience with this pandemic or with this infection.”

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.