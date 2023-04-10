Plaintiffs in a lawsuit centering on the admission of a transgender student to a University of Wyoming sorority renewed their request for anonymity on Friday after a U.S. District Judge rebuffed the ask last week.

The renewed request focuses primarily on safety risks for the plaintiffs and the transgender student, who is a defendant in the case. Lawyers representing the plaintiffs challenge U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson's prior assertion that plaintiffs haven't clearly demonstrated that involved parties would be "in real danger of physical harm" if their identities were revealed, citing recent events related to transgender issues in Wyoming and across the nation that they say raise safety concerns.

"If the Court's standard for anonymity is that Plaintiffs must wait for personalized death threats and harassment before they can become anonymous, then the Court has eliminated protection for all litigants," the plaintiffs' lawyers, John Knepper and Cassie Craven, say.

Last month, seven current members of UW’s Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sued the sorority’s parent organization, its president and a member of the group who was the first transgender student to ever be admitted to a University of Wyoming sorority in the school’s history.

The plaintiffs allege that the sorority didn’t follow its bylaws and policies, breached its housing contract with members and misled them by admitting a transgender member. They seek to remove the transgender student from Kappa Kappa Gamma, bar any “man” from joining the sorority and obtain monetary damages.

The plaintiffs' lawyers requested that the seven sorority members and the transgender student be given anonymity in the lawsuit out of concern for their safety and privacy. In the original complaint, the plaintiffs are all given the pseudonym "Jane Doe" while the transgender student is called "Terry Smith."

But the bar for granting such anonymity is high, and Johnson denied their request on Thursday, saying that their situation didn't meet the standards for allowing the use of pseudonyms.

“The bottom line is this. Lawsuits are public events, and the public, especially here, has an important interest in access to legal proceedings. Plaintiffs may not levy serious accusations without standing behind them,” Johnson wrote.

Part of Johnson's explanation for denying the request argues that plaintiffs hadn’t adequately shown that involved parties are "in real danger of physical harm.”

But the plaintiffs' lawyers concluded otherwise, noting several recent events that they found concerning and relevant to the sorority members' safety.

Some of those events are national in scope.

The lawyers highlight a Thursday incident at a Turning Point USA event during which NCAA champion swimmer Riley Gaines said she was assaulted by transgender rights protesters after speaking about her opposition to the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports.

They also mention reports that the shooters involved in the recent school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee and attempted shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado are transgender people — a point that some have latched onto amid intense national focus on transgender issues.

As for Wyoming-specific concerns, the lawyers point to a highly publicized incident last weekend when Laramie Democrat Rep. Karlee Provenza posted a controversial meme on Instagram in recognition of the international Transgender Day of Visibility. The meme depicts an older woman pointing a scoped rifle with the caption “Auntie Fa Says protect trans folks against fascists and bigots!” She’s wearing the colors of the transgender flag.

Provenza's post saw swift backlash, with the Wyoming Freedom Caucus and the Wyoming Republican Party issuing statements criticizing the meme as an invitation for violence. Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne also called for the lawmaker to be stripped of her committee assignments.

The lawyers noted that Speaker of the House Albert Sommers said in a statement last week that Provenza had received death threats over the meme.

According to the plaintiffs' lawyers, Todd Schmidt — the Laramie church elder who had his UW tabling privileges revoked after he singled out the transgender student by name on a sign, and who subsequently showed up at the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house — has also received death threats.

The lawyers also express concern about the manner in which the lawsuit has been covered by news publications, noting that some outlets have used the transgender student's real name in their reporting and have "exaggerated the allegations in the verified Complaint."

"Defendant Smith deserves kindness, not anger and harassment. Although some of Smith's behavior is troubling, the Plaintiffs want him treated with respect," the lawyers say, explaining that this is why they requested the transgender student's anonymity.

But they also emphasize that the plaintiffs and the transgender student "are not similarly situated" when it comes to anonymity; while the plaintiffs haven't voluntarily put their name in the public sphere in the past, the transgender student has consented to the use of her name in some news stories.

"Some of the women in this matter sleep with bars over their doors," the lawyers say. "To say that Plaintiffs 'cower behind an anonymity shield' is untrue and does not reflect this Court's usual temperate approach to difficult issues."

PHOTOS: University of Wyoming community responds to breezeway incident University of Wyoming University of Wyoming University of Wyoming University of Wyoming University of Wyoming University of Wyoming University of Wyoming University of Wyoming University of Wyoming University of Wyoming Riley Skorcz Todd Schmidt Todd Schmidt University of Wyoming